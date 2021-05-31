'They've had a very near miss' - Ashburton Mayor issues strong warning after pair rescued from floodwaters

Ashburton District Mayor Neil Brown delivered a stern message to locals to stay home if they do not need to go out after another dramatic rescue of a couple stranded on top their flood-submerged car overnight.

The two people were rescued near Methven in Canterbury at around midnight.

"If you don't need to go out, don't go out," Brown said.

"That incident took people away from other work, having to rescue them.

"Those people were very lucky that they're still here with us, from what I understand."

Brown said a helicopter had to be used to retrieve them, but it wasn't smooth sailing.

"The chopper that rescued them picked one of then up, but one of them actually fell into the water and was washed away and they picked that person up a wee bit later, so they've had a very near miss.

"It's work they (rescuers) didn't want to be doing when they're rescuing someone where they shouldn't have to. They would like to be doing the work in supporting people who really need it."

Brown said the region was "through the worst of it rain-wise", but added that there was still a way to go before Ashburton's swollen river would subside.

"We're still advising people if you don't need to travel, don't travel. Stay at home until the floodwater recedes completely and we can see what the damage is," he advised.

"There is a lot of damage, a lot of water has been swirling around creating holes in the road and if there's water still in them you won't see them and your car will just drop into them."