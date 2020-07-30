'They've become a threat' - Lady Tureiti Moxon says Oranga Tamariki undermining Māori

Methods used in baby uplifts by Oranga Tamariki undermine Māori. That's according to the Urban Māori Authority, which is making its submission as the Waitangi Tribunal's urgent inquiry into Oranga Tamariki begins today in Wellington.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The inquiry, one of five into the Government's ministry for children, followed Newsroom's investigation, with video footage, into the attempted uplift of a newborn baby from his mother in Hawke's Bay last year.

The uplift attempt sparked national outrage and become a window into further concerns about the operations and practices of Oranga Tamariki, particularly the highly disproportionate number of Māori babies removed from their mothers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The inquiry commences today with evidence given by Lady Tureiti Moxon, who is the chair of the National Urban Māori Authority.

This morning, she told TVNZ1's Breakfast Oranga Tamariki was "broken and beyond repair".

"It affects so many people, not in a positive way, in a very negative way. And what we've been seeing more and more are people coming forward telling stories of how their experiences have basically devastated their lives."

Your playlist will load after this ad

When asked if Crown legislation policy and practice was inconsistent with the policies and principles of the Treaty and the Crown's Treaty duties to Māori as it is applied through Oranga Tamariki, Lady Moxon said it "absolutely" was.

"It undermines the very core foundations of Māori society, which is whānau, hapū and iwi. It breaks it apart. It undermines whakapapa. It undermines who we are at the core as Māori."

Lady Moxon said many uplifted babies were not placed with Māori, and in some cases they were even taken overseas and no one knows where they are. She said privacy laws to protect the children meant they end up not knowing where they belong and who they belong to.

"They should be here to support our families and support our children," she said, commenting on how some mothers were too scared to involve the organisation for fear they would have their children taken away.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"In actual fact, they've become a threat, they've become a group of people who no one trusts and our people are suffering for it.

"That needs to change and we need to look at a better way of doing things because right now Oranga Tamariki is broken and beyond repair in our view.

"It's important that the tribunal hear this. It's important that people come forth and share their stories as well and we look for our solution.

"Definitely we need to change the system. We need to put the onus and the power and the responsibility back on Māori to do it for ourselves."

Lady Moxon is calling for a stand-alone tamariki mokopuna authority where Māori can make decisions for what is right for Māori.

"Who knows better than what is right for us than our own people?"