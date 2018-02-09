'They're taking the mickey out of us' – Breakfast crew not impressed with two tourists eating at soup kitchens

TVNZ 1's Breakfast team are not impressed with two tourists who are attempting to travel the length of New Zealand without spending a single cent due to the fact the couple are visiting soup kitchens for meals.

Anna Karg from Germany and Australian partner Enoch Orious left Auckland two weeks ago to travel around the country and are yet to spend any money, according to Stuff.

Instead the pair, both aged 25, are dumpster diving, trading with others, relying on charity, working for free accommodation and visiting soup kitchens to get their way around.

They say they don't accept any money and don't allow others to pay for things for them.

"It's about living our truth, and showing people how much love there is out there in the world," Mr Orious told Stuff.

However, the Breakfast team said they didn't like what the couple were up to.

Haley Holt said soup kitchens are "not for people that don't want to spend their money", with Jack Tame quickly agreeing with her by saying, "it's for people who are really in need rather than people who are doing a challenge."

Daniel Faitaua stated,"they have just crossed the line with the soup kitchen.

"I mean that is a big no no for me. They're taking the mickey out of us."

While Matty McLean reckoned it would be a "terrible holiday" he added, "I love the idea of using the generosity of the locals and getting to know the locals."

"But don't go dumpster diving."

The pair have made a statement on their Facebook page.

"Enoch is born in Australia and has been living here for most of his life. He has been working in NZ for over ten years and Anna has been spending several thousand euro when she was in NZ for the first time a couple of years ago.