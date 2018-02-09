 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'They're taking the mickey out of us' – Breakfast crew not impressed with two tourists eating at soup kitchens

share

Source:

1 NEWS

TVNZ 1's Breakfast team are not impressed with two tourists who are attempting to travel the length of New Zealand without spending a single cent due to the fact the couple are visiting soup kitchens for meals. 

Anna Karg and Enoch Orious are relying on trading, dumpster-diving and charity while in New Zealand.
Source: Breakfast

Anna Karg from Germany and Australian partner Enoch Orious left Auckland two weeks ago to travel around the country and are yet to spend any money, according to Stuff

Instead the pair, both aged 25, are dumpster diving, trading with others, relying on charity, working for free accommodation and visiting soup kitchens to get their way around. 

They say they don't accept any money and don't allow others to pay for things for them. 

"It's about living our truth, and showing people how much love there is out there in the world," Mr Orious told Stuff. 

However, the Breakfast team said they didn't like what the couple were up to. 

Haley Holt said soup kitchens are "not for people that don't want to spend their money", with Jack Tame quickly agreeing with her by saying, "it's for people who are really in need rather than people who are doing a challenge."

Daniel Faitaua stated,"they have just crossed the line with the soup kitchen.

"I mean that is a big no no for me. They're taking the mickey out of us."

While Matty McLean reckoned it would be a "terrible holiday" he added, "I love the idea of using the generosity of the locals and getting to know the locals."

"But don't go dumpster diving."

The pair have made a statement on their Facebook page.

"Enoch is born in Australia and has been living here for most of his life. He has been working in NZ for over ten years and Anna has been spending several thousand euro when she was in NZ for the first time a couple of years ago.

"Also, we both started volunteering at the free store today and are about to get involved in even more charity work in Wellington and hopefully many other places in NZ as well."

Related

Tourism

Travel

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:15
1
Anna Karg and Enoch Orious are relying on trading, dumpster-diving and charity while in New Zealand.

'They're taking the mickey out of us' – Breakfast crew not impressed with two tourists eating at soup kitchens

2
surgeon with his fresh delivery

Woman who checked-in for appendix removal finds husband harvested her kidney over unpaid dowry

3
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

4
Handcuffs.

Auckland restaurateur jailed for exploiting migrant workers in slavery-like conditions

04:40
5
Cancer Society New Zealand's Medical Director Chris Jackson says the study will help in the development of drugs.

'This is a really important study' – food protein found in asparagus linked to spread of cancer

A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

04:40
Cancer Society New Zealand's Medical Director Chris Jackson says the study will help in the development of drugs.

'This is a really important study' – food protein found in asparagus linked to spread of cancer

The amino acid is also found in a variety of other foods including poultry, eggs.


01:25
Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.

'It was a late night!' Team New Zealand celebrates Halberg success in style

Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.


01:20
The National leader says Jacinda Ardern refuses to look the kids in the eye and explain her decision.

Watch: 'The kids are the victims' – Bill English fires up over Labour's plan to scrap charter schools

The National leader says Jacinda Ardern refuses to look the kids in the eye and explain her decision, which would hurt Maori students.

02:13
The businessman is sticking to his words and others don't believe he should lose his knighthood.

Willie Jackson says Sir Bob Jones 'acting like an idiot' with 'Maori Gratitude Day' idea

But the Labour MP doubts the Government would strip Sir Bob of his knighthood as a petition demands.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 