'They're not there to get a tan' – Aussie sex offenders to lose passports, but NZ unlikely to follow

Stripping convicted paedophiles of their passports is not on the Government's agenda according to the Deputy Prime Minister.

Child sex offenders have been banned from travelling from Australia, and there are calls for the same rules to be introduced in New Zealand. 

Up to 20,000 registered sex offenders will be banned from travelling overseas or holding an Australian passport under new measures signed off by MPs.

Paula Bennett says those on the Child Sex Offender Register already have restrictions on their travel.
Speaking to media today Paula Bennett says New Zealand's Child Sex Offender Register already prevents paedophiles travelling overseas.

"Wth the Child Sex Offender Register we've got, those offenders are banned from travelling but we don't as such take their passports off them but they are banned from travelling and restricted in that way," Ms Bennett says.

The Government hasn't "looked at" going the step further and taking passports off convicted paedophiles, she says.

"We share information with other countries so we did feel that's strong enough but it's not kind of on the work agenda at the moment". 

There are around 1800 registered child sex offenders in New Zealand at this time, according to NZ Police.

Tearfund boss supports Australia's move

Tearfund CEO Ian McInnes said while the move "seems tough" to clamp down on travel, it will only be when he "sees children stopped being served up for sex in brothels in South East Asia", he might consider it an "appropriate destination for child sex offenders to travel to". 

"I think it's reasonable to say you can't travel beyond the country. The damage they can do is absolutely immense," he told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"Let's keep them here. We have a great system for monitoring and supervising, and for saying if they continue to be a risk for society or if they have reformed."

About 400 of the 800 offenders who travelled overseas from Australia in 2016 were in breach of an obligation under state or territory laws to notify police of their intent to travel.

