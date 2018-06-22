'They're going to be the most wonderful parents' - Grant Robertson's kind words for new parents Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's political colleagues have offered the couple their congratulations after the birth of their daughter.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark called their new arrival a massive breakthrough for women.

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters led the well wishes from the Government, saying it's a "happy day", along with members of the opposition and those within the Prime Minister's own party, including Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

"I'm really proud of Jacinda, she's my friend first and foremost and it's just so exciting for them, I think they're going to be the most wonderful parents," Mr Robertson said.