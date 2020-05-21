TODAY |

'They're dreadful numbers' - John Campbell questions Shane Jones' confidence in NZ First following poll

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand First MP Shane Jones has defended his party’s polling results this morning after TVNZ presenter John Campbell questioned him over the “dreadful” numbers.

NZ First and ACT both came in under the five per cent threshold in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll.

The coalition party scooped up a meagre 2.7 per cent, while ACT had 1.8 per cent.

Mr Jones this morning said National's "divisiveness" with its attempted leadership coup this week would see New Zealanders come "flocking" back to his party, despite the polling results. The Oppostion is holding an emergency caucus vote tomorrow, which could see leader Simon Bridges and deputy leader Paula Bennett ousted from their roles. 

Campbell, however, was sceptical of the longtime politician's optimism. 

"Well, NZ First has to go out and put its credentials amongst the people," Mr Jones responded. "I mean, we'll contrast the fact that at the moment Paula and the National party are afflicted by a split brain syndrome.

"So that's for them to solve but I'll tell you what the Kiwis are flocking to NZ First the more they see that level of divisiveness." 

Campbell quipped back: "Shane, they're not. I mean I'm sorry to be rude to because you're a guest and we value you, but 2.7 per cent ain't flocking. 

"I mean, that's about four seagulls on an empty beach, isn't it? They're dreadful numbers."

Mr Jones bit back, telling Campbell he didn't share his "sense of despair". 

"We've come out of an 8-10 week period where we're dealing with this extraordinary medical episode and the reality is that NZ First represents an insurance policy. 

"Sure, Simon doesn't want to be with us but Simon may not survive."

