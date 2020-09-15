TODAY |

'They're a bit big' - Winston Peters detours to The Warehouse in Gisborne on hunt for baskets

Source:  1 NEWS

Winston Peters made a slight detour to the Warehouse while on NZ First's election campaign trail in Gisborne. 

The NZ First leader was there to buy baskets but got distracted along the way. Source: 1 NEWS

The NZ First leader roamed the aisles with MP Darroch Ball, hunting for a basket to hold his papers while travelling the country in his campaign bus.

Peters said he was looking for something "practical so that when you're moving around, you put your notes in without them bouncing all over the floor".

He then went looking for "colour co-ordinated" cords, inspected a swinging outdoor chair and spoke to members of the public. 

Earlier today, Peters pledged $10 million to Gumboot Friday over three years if it is part of the next Government after the election. 

