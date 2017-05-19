 

'They'll get a bit of a tingle' - important New Zealand documents have new $7.2m home

Kim Savage 

1 NEWS Reporter

He Tohu showcases three important founding documents, including the Treaty of Waitangi.
Source: 1 NEWS

Wellington

Kim Savage

'My heart breaks in pieces' - Rachel Hunter reveals her mother is battling 'hideous disease' cancer

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

Playing for Hastings Boys' 1st XV, Kini Naholo looks every bit as lethal as his older brother.

Watch: Waisake Naholo's schoolboy brother causes absolute carnage, grabbing SIX tries in one half of rugby

The woman was walking her dog Luna in a Perth park when a man stabbed her beloved pet.

'Blood all over her' - owner of beloved dog distraught after pet fatally stabbed in park

One dead, five injured in two-car crash in Waikato

The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.

Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.

Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

Steve Hansen tells remarkable story about trying to keep old mate Wayne Smith from leaving the All Blacks set-up - and how Smith finally got him to stop asking him to stay.

Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.

Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

Dr Ian Griffin told 1 NEWS locals were very lucky to get such clear footage of the meteor last night.

Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says a major accident is bound to happen soon unless new guidelines and restrictions are put in place.

Pilots urge drone review - catastrophic incident 'just a matter of time'

Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says drones have been sighted being operated far too close to aircraft.


 
