'They were very similar' – Black Power gang leader's brothers talk about his dealings with Sir Robert Muldoon

Two of Black Power gang leader Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia's brothers have spoken about his colourful past and dealings with former NZ Prime Minister Sir Robert Muldoon at his tangi in Auckland today.

Charlie Wharewaka-Topia and Ron Wharewaka-Topia talked to 1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana from the tangi at the Whai Ora Marae in Otara today.

She asked them to talk about their brother's experience with Sir Robert, in his dealings with the Government over work programmes for gang members and Maori.

"They were very, very similar, both arrogant, in there own way and also kind-hearted in their own way," Charlie said.

Ron talked about how his brother had spent much of his life involved with Black Power.

"He has dedicated the last 40-years of his life to the Black Power movement and it was his passion, right to the very end he was still part of the movement."

The large turnout at the tangi, including members from different gangs, represented what a high-profile figure Wharewaka was in the Kiwi gang culture.

"It means a lot of people hold him in high regard as a leader and an inspiration for some of the things that he did as far as creating jobs for members and other opportunities.

"Let's face it he wasn't any saint but he did have a lot of good points about him and he helped a a lot of the people here find their identity and a future, possibly," Ron told 1 NEWS.