'They were actually ejected out the back window'- SUV passengers lucky to be alive after fatal Manukau crash

"It's a miracle" passengers are alive after their SUV was hit by a fleeing vehicle in a fatal crash in Manukau overnight.

One person died and another is in critical condition after the driver of a vehicle failed to stop for police last night.

The fleeing driver failed to stop at a red light at the Great South Road and Cavendish Drive intersection and crashed into a large SUV, said local Area Commander Inspector Dave Glossop.

He said passengers in the SUV weren't wearing seatbelts and "were actually ejected out the back window of the vehicle".

"It was hit with such impact that it was spun around," said Inspector Glossop.

The five people that were in the SUV suffered moderate to severe injuries but not life threatening he said.

Police are now "desperate" to identify the rear seat passenger of fleeing vehicle, who is in a critical condition.

A distinct "musical themed tattoo" on the woman's left ankle is what police are hoping will help identify her, said Inspector Glossop.

Police are hoping this tattoo will help identify the passenger of the fleeing vehicle that is now in critical condition after the fatal crash overnight. Source: 1 NEWS

He said the police have "grave concerns" for her and are asking anyone who might know the woman to contact them.

She is Maori or Polynesian and also has a tattoo on her right knee, and a large tattoo on the inside of her left forearm.

Witnesses to the crash last night described hearing a loud "boom" after the vehicles collided.

Manish Pathak, told 1 NEWS, he was on his phone when he saw the car fail to stop for a red light.

He says a man was thrown from the vehicle and others were badly injured.

"It looked like their legs were trapped", he said.

Mr Pathak says police were there in "seconds" and witnesses helped those who were injured.

Inspector Glossop said the trend of drivers failing to stop for police in New Zealand is "just reckless behaviour".

"This whole attitude of failing to stop for police needs to end, whatever that person has done is not more important than the community’s lives and their own lives."