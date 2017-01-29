 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'They were actually ejected out the back window'- SUV passengers lucky to be alive after fatal Manukau crash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

"It's a miracle" passengers are alive after their SUV was hit by a fleeing vehicle in a fatal crash in Manukau overnight. 

Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.
Source: 1 NEWS

One person died and another is in critical condition after the driver of a vehicle failed to stop for police last night.

The fleeing driver failed to stop at a red light at the Great South Road and Cavendish Drive intersection and crashed into a large SUV, said local Area Commander Inspector Dave Glossop.

He said passengers in the SUV weren't wearing seatbelts and "were actually ejected out the back window of the vehicle".

"It was hit with such impact that it was spun around," said Inspector Glossop.

The five people that were in the SUV suffered moderate to severe injuries but not life threatening he said.

Police are now "desperate" to identify the rear seat passenger of fleeing vehicle, who is in a critical condition. 

The police hope a musical themed tattoo on the woman's ankle will help to identify her.
Source: 1 NEWS

A distinct "musical themed tattoo" on the woman's left ankle is what police are hoping will help identify her, said Inspector Glossop. 

Police are hoping this tattoo will help identify the passenger of the fleeing vehicle that is now in critical condition after the fatal crash overnight.

Police are hoping this tattoo will help identify the passenger of the fleeing vehicle that is now in critical condition after the fatal crash overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

He said the police have "grave concerns" for her and are asking anyone who might know the woman to contact them. 

She is Maori or Polynesian and also has a tattoo on her right knee, and a large tattoo on the inside of her left forearm.

Witnesses to the crash last night described hearing a loud "boom" after the vehicles collided.

One person died and another in critical condition after the driver failed to stop for Police in Manukau overnight.

Police were chasing after a fleeing car last night when it crashed near a set of lights in Manukau.
Source: 1 NEWS

Manish Pathak, told 1 NEWS, he was on his phone when he saw the car fail to stop for a red light.

He says a man was thrown from the vehicle and others were badly injured.

"It looked like their legs were trapped", he said.

Mr Pathak says police were there in "seconds" and witnesses helped those who were injured.  

Inspector Glossop said the trend of drivers failing to stop for police in New Zealand is "just reckless behaviour".

"This whole attitude of failing to stop for police needs to end, whatever that person has done is not more important than the community’s lives and their own lives."


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:48
1
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'They were actually ejected out the back window'- SUV passengers lucky to be alive after fatal Manukau crash

00:30
2
Joeli Lutumailagi scored two long range tries in his side's 26-10 Cup quarter-final win over NZ.

Live updates: Flying Fijians out-muscle All Blacks Sevens in Cup quarter-final

3

'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

00:28
4
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Shocking moment father and daughter are assaulted in suspected road rage attack in Gold Coast

00:30
5
Joeli Lutumailagi scored two long range tries in his side's 26-10 Cup quarter-final win over NZ.

Video: Fijian flyer stuns NZ Sevens with incredible pace, scoring impressive double

'The time is right to recognise her positive impact' - Prince Harry and William commission statue of Princess Diana

The statue will be erected in Kensington Palace 20 years on since her death in 1997.

00:48
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'It's a miracle they're alive' – passengers flung from vehicle after car was hit by fleeing driver

Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.

'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.

00:48
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'They were actually ejected out the back window'- SUV passengers lucky to be alive after fatal Manukau crash

One person is in a critical condition, three others are serious and one other has suffered moderate injuries.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ