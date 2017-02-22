'They want swimmable rivers now' - 12,000 sign petition calling for cleaner NZ rivers

Green Party MP Catherine Delahunty has today shown a 12,000 signature petition outside parliament that calls for swimmable rivers in New Zealand.

Ms Delahunty said rivers are currently only suitable for wading and the Green Party along with those who signed the petition want to change this.

"Not in 20 years or 80 years' time, they want swimmable rivers now," she said.

Environment Minister Nick Smith is expected to make an announcement around a fresh water policy this week.