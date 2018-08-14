 

'They’ve hung me out to dry' – hundreds of people with MS being denied drugs that could help the disease

Hundreds of people with Multiple Sclerosis in New Zealand are being denied drugs that have been shown to help combat the disease.

Brendan Rochford has had MS for eight years. He says the drug Tysabri has transformed his life.

"Since I've been on it, it's been brilliant for me. It's basically taken the disease and knocked it on the head," Mr Rochford told 1 NEWS.

However, for him to continue getting Tysabri, Pharmac says he has to be able to walk 500 metres unassisted.

"They've hung me out to dry and I'm not in a position that I'm ready to be hung out to dry yet," Mr Rochford said.

Multiple Sclerosis New Zealand says Pharmac is following unfair and outdated drug access rules.

A Pharmac spokesperson says new evidence will be reviewed at their funding meeting in November.

"Obviously what we've got now is some new evidence and we're keen to look at that new evidence," Pharmac Operations Director Lisa Williams said.

A review that can't come soon enough for MS sufferers like Mr Rochford.

Parents make arrangements as teachers strike - 'Going to the zoo'

Classrooms won’t be filled with the sound of children tomorrow, as teachers take strike action.

It's the first industrial action by primary school teachers in 23 years. The last was in March 1995.

Many teachers say they're frustrated at lack of resources, short staffing numbers and low pay.

"I'm looking at growing numbers of the people that I studied with only four years ago who are leaving the profession because they want to have families.

"They're leaving because they want to buy a house. And these were really amazing people who belong in the classroom, teaching," primary school teacher Carl Pynenburg told 1 NEWS.

That means the school run tomorrow is on hold. Parent Emma Judd has had to make other plans.

"I've a really understanding boss and I’ve taken the day off to spend with my girl so we are going to meet up with friends and go to the zoo.

"Teachers certainly deserve a lot more than they get, they look after our kids around 200 days a year so we really need to value that," Ms Judd said.

ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS

Alternative arrangements have been made for children, including school holiday and after school care programs, workplaces being flexible and parents taking the day off.

Berhampore school's teachers in Wellington will picket, but special support workers will help vulnerable students.

"We are aware it's a challenge for quite a few families so we really appreciate the support of our families, they’ve been very strong behind us," Principal Mark Potter said.

But NZEI President Lynda Stuart believes the inconvenience for parents is worth it.

"Actually I know they want the best for their children, we want the best for every child across this country. So sometimes it’s about having that short term pain for long term gain," Ms Stuart said.

She said they thank parents and hope they’ll back teachers, by marching beside them during picketing tomorrow.

The union also told 1 NEWS it won't back down over pay and is not ruling out further strike action.

But the Government says they need to be flexible.

"The important point here is that their starting position is significantly higher than anybody else is getting and there is going to have to be significant movement on their side," Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Pay talks will resume later next week.

Meet Norma, the beloved Dunedin pipe organ still making a big sound after almost a century

A Dunedin pipe organ is set for global recognition as one of the stars of a new documentary.

UK based film company Fugue State have travelled to Dunedin, booking out the town hall to play ‘Norma’, the 99-year-old organ.

“What we’ve discovered is that actually some of the best examples of English organs are actually not in England, but are in places where English companies exported to. And a lot of the finer organs were exported to Australia and New Zealand,” producer Will Fraser says.

The group's visit is thick and fast, booking the hall out for just 10 hours, before moving to their next destination. 

“Working with Norma’s been an absolute thrill. Some organs take a while to get used to because every instrument is different. Sometimes it’s five or six hours before you really make friends - but Norma and I made friends after half an hour,” organist Daniel Moult says.

The film company will visit and play 26 further organs worldwide, before making a film set to be released next year.

