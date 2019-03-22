'They are us' - Ardern's words after Christchurch terrorist attack recognised as New Zealand's Quote of the Year

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's powerful words after the Christchurch terrorist attack have been recognised as New Zealand's Quote of the Year.

"They are us", spoken in the wake of the March 15 mosque attacks, took out top honours this year.

Second place also went to words spoken during the attack - "Hello brother," spoken by a shooting victim as the alleged gunman entered the Al Noor mosque.

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick's "Okay boomer" from Parliament last month came in at third.

Quote of the Year is an annual competition by Massey University.

Last year's winner was Simon Bridges' slip of the tongue when talking about the National party's deputy leader, calling her "Paula Benefit" by mistake.

Full finalists from 2019:

"Hello Brother." – Shooting victim Haji-Daoud Nabi's last words to the gunman at the Al Noor mosque entrance.

"We are broken hearted, but we are not broken." – Imam Gamal Fouda of Al Noor mosque after the Christchurch terrorist attacks.

"They are us." – Jacinda Ardern speaking about Muslim victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack, in the aftermath of the killings.

"I think the doves are rising up." – Actor Lucy Lawless on the School Fight for Climate.

"He's about as welcome as diarrhoea in a wetsuit in that place." – Greenpeace's Russell Norman on pro-coal Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attending the forum on climate change at Tuvalu.

"There is scientific evidence that shows it makes me faster. It was done at Harvard, I think.'' – All Black Jack Goodhue on why he is keeping his mullet haircut.

"We're going to a super over! You are kidding me! You are kidding me!" – Ian Smith's exuberant commentary at the Cricket World Cup final.

"Just imagine if Colonel Sanders gave up the first time he wanted funding for his recipe. We would not have had that succulent chicken." – Destiny Church's Hannah Tamaki when asked how her new political party would raise funds.

"You can't consent to murder." – Crown Solicitor Brian Dickey summing up the Grace Millane murder case.