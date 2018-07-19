 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


'They started kicking and punching me' - Auckland Transport reviewing safety procedures following increase in attacks on bus drivers

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Auckland Transport (AT) is reviewing its safety procedures in response to an increase in the number of attacks on bus drivers.

A union says half its membership has been physically and verbally assaulted on the job, and more needs to be done.
Source: 1 NEWS

Over the last two years, there have been 36 assaults against AT drivers - a figure the transport service admits is too high.

AT bus service manager Darek Koper said "we need to do more and we are working with bus operators to do a lot more to reduce the risk, to minimise the risks the drivers are facing".

Most recently, an Auckland bus driver was attacked by three thugs on her route in Māngere three weeks ago.

The driver, who was afraid to be identified, told 1 NEWS she was physically assaulted after refusing to hand over the vehicle's cash box, which contained around $60.

"I kicked and punched back but with three of them against me, they overpowered me and threw me off the bus," she said.

"I had bruises on my legs, on my stomach."

According to FIRST Union, which represents the majority of bus drivers, nearly half of their members nationwide have been attacked either verbally or physically.

"We need to have AT and council and the companies seriously sit down together and talk about what they're gonna do," said Emir Hodzic, FIRST Union's transport organiser.

AT says it's taking steps to improve safety for bus drivers, including rolling out CCTV on its entire fleet, giving drivers training to deal with difficult passengers, and putting security guards on more risky routes.

It's also considering operating cashless vehicles.

However, the bus driver says change can't come soon enough.

"A lot of our other drivers have been attacked as well, and some of them have even resigned because of it. I'm thinking of resigning because I fear for my safety," she said.

Police are continuing to investigate the recent attack and say they have strong lines of inquiry.

- By Andrew Macfarlane

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
Robertson became the latest Kiwi coach to be questioned about the former All Black but he responded in his own unique way.

Watch: Jokester Scott Robertson cracks a funny, teases media when quizzed on Ma'a Nonu speculation

00:29
2
Husband and wife team Mary and Tyce were performing their final act when things went awry.

Watch: America's Got Talent judges scream in terror as trapeze stunt goes horribly wrong

04:42
3
It’s a quick and easy way to be judged, but pro-leashers are convinced they are doing the right thing.

Watch: To leash or not to leash? What can parents do to deal with 'bolter' kids

4

Princess Eugenie invites 1200 members of the public to her royal wedding

00:43
5
Bin Loiao was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.

Hamilton dairy owners held up at knifepoint consider returning to China after second robbery of the year - 'It's not safe'

01:45
A union says half its membership has been physically and verbally assaulted on the job, and more needs to be done.

'They started kicking and punching me' - Auckland Transport reviewing safety procedures following increase in attacks on bus drivers

Over the last two years, there have been 36 assaults against AT drivers - a figure the transport service admits is too high.

01:33
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Keep those umbrellas handy as showers and hail cluster in the North Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:33
Over 60 firefighters are battling the Petone blaze which started in a machine cutting fridges.

Watch: Smoke billows from major scrap metal yard blaze in Lower Hutt, significant delays expected

Parkside Road in Petone has been closed with the blaze also causing nearby businesses to be evacuated as a precaution.

04:38
Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Watch: Winston Peters looks back at 25 years of New Zealand First with 1 NEWS political editor Jess Mutch

Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

Tūākau locals said they were shocked at what they believed were racist and classist attitudes.