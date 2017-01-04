'They should be left alone in the ocean' - monster 347kg marlin catch divides community

The landing of a monster 347kg marlin in the Bay of Islands has divided opinion in the community.

A.J. Heijns took a video last Thursday of the marlin being loaded into a van in Paihia.

The huge fish took about three hours to catch and will be formed into a display after the meat has been made into pate and sold, said Mr Heijns.

Mr Heijns' video has had thousands of views since it was shared on the Paihia Community notice page, where members are divided on the ethics of the catch.

Many criticised the catch, suggesting the marlin should have been returned to the water.

"That is not a sport and nothing to be proud of. Sickening," wrote one person.

Another user said it would be, "much better if you had left it in the ocean".

One person said it is "shocking" to see fish being caught for pleasure.

"An unloving act. They should be left alone in the ocean," they wrote.

Other members of the community were quick to defend the catch.