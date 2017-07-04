 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'They should be in this boots and all' - business leader says government should pay for America's Cup hosting

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Ashley Church, the head of the Property Institute, says the Government should be paying all of the costs to host the America's Cup in New Zealand as the investment would be a boost to the whole country.

Ashley Church says the Government should invest heavily in the America's Cup, but we shouldn't expect an immediate payoff.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Mr Church told TVNZ 1's Breakfast that the benefits "will not necessarily be immediate", but will flow over the longer term.

His comments come after continuing debate over whether taxpayers should be the ones to fund some costs for the Team New Zealand sailing team. 

Yesterday the Government said it would stump up $5m ahead of the 2021 campaign to help retain key members.
Source: SKY

The Government has announcement that so far $5 million will go towards retaining key Team New Zealand members ahead of the America's Cup in 2021.

ACT leader David Seymour has questioned whether tax payers should be the ones footing the bill. 

The Prime Minister has not ruled out more funding for the America's Cup event.

Related

Americas Cup

Sailing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
A nearby resident says he was woken up by a big bang, and he heard people screaming.

Watch: A flick of a switch - resident turning on kitchen lights reportedly initiated massive Auckland fire


00:40
2
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

3
Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

Christchurch mother left 'shocked and stunned' after being asked by waitress to breastfeed in cafe toilet

03:09
4
What really goes on 30-thousand feet above ground?

Confessions of an airline steward - what really goes on at 30,000 feet above the ground?

00:56
5
The seven time grand slam winner was visibly devastated after her opening win at Wimbledon.

Video: 'I'm completely speechless' - emotional Venus Williams breaks down in tears at Wimbledon after being quizzed on fatal car crash

00:20
A nearby resident says he was woken up by a big bang, and he heard people screaming.

Watch: A flick of a switch - resident turning on kitchen lights reportedly initiated massive Auckland fire

Two people have been taken to Middlemore Hospital, one with serious injuries.


01:55
Sam Smoothy is known for his feats in the snow but things heated up pretty quickly while filming Sliding Fire.

From traversing snowy peaks to volcanic slopes – meet the Kiwi skier who turned his Vanuatu holiday into an insane adventure film

Sam Smoothy is known for his feats in the snow but things heated up pretty quick filming Sliding Fire.

04:10
Barb sticks with her new alliance and Nate is voted out of Casar and joins the Young’uns at Redemption Island.

Survivor NZ blog: Telling Tribal Council, the end of Redemption, and a return from a long exile

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.


01:56
New figures reveal up to two travellers each day are subjected to the security procedure at NZ airports.

'Digital strip searches' at NZ airports force hundreds of Kiwis to surrender mobile and laptop passwords each year

Customs officials ask two people every day to hand over their digital passwords, as they reportedly look for smugglers.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ