'They should be in this boots and all' - business leader says government should pay for America's Cup hosting

Ashley Church, the head of the Property Institute, says the Government should be paying all of the costs to host the America's Cup in New Zealand as the investment would be a boost to the whole country.

Mr Church told TVNZ 1's Breakfast that the benefits "will not necessarily be immediate", but will flow over the longer term.

His comments come after continuing debate over whether taxpayers should be the ones to fund some costs for the Team New Zealand sailing team.

The Government has announcement that so far $5 million will go towards retaining key Team New Zealand members ahead of the America's Cup in 2021.

ACT leader David Seymour has questioned whether tax payers should be the ones footing the bill.