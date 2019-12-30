TODAY |

'They should be cleverer' - Otago Polytechnic under fire for using strip club imagery to get women into trades

Jordan Oppert , 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Otago Polytechnic's latest campaign to get women into trades has come under scrutiny, with experts saying it's ‘provocative’ and ‘inappropriate’.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The bus ad uses bright pink strip club imagery, and is being called provocative and innapropriate by some. Source: 1 NEWS

The advertisement, plastered on the back of a Richie’s bus in Dunedin, uses neon pink strip club imagery.

Victoria University Sociologist, Dr Carol Harrinton, told 1 NEWS it’s demoralising for young women who may be genuinely interested in working in that sector.

“The ad doesn’t give any reassurance you won't just be thought of as the girl that’s sexy or cute because they want to be a builder... it's not taking young women seriously,” she said.

Males make up 90 per cent of the industry.

In a statement, the Polytechnic said it was trying to address the gender imbalance with a tongue-in-cheek ad, and while it understood it could be polarising, they also felt it could be effective.

The Polytechnic said the marketing team behind the campaign were all female. 

Marketing expert, Jill Brinsdon, doesn’t believe the advertisement is offensive, but does think it is lazy.

“They should be cleverer... there are many other ways to get the attention of young women into construction, without referencing the iconography of strip clubs,” she said.

While the Polytech said it regrets any offense caused, it’s wider campaign has attracted nearly 60 applications from women so far.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Education
Jordan Oppert
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Neighbours say family had normal day before two people found dead, child critically injured at Auckland property
2
Two men wanted after allegedly following couple out of Dunedin fast-food restaurant before knocking man unconscious
3
White Island tragedy survivor watches funeral for his parents and younger sister from hospital bed
4
Bodies of man and woman found at Auckland property, child critically injured
5
Police looking for man considered dangerous and woman for arrest
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Phallic-shaped veges and hat belonging to foul-mouthed youngster popular on Trade Me

Police looking for man considered dangerous and woman for arrest

Fleeing driver crashes into truck, blocks highway in Alexandra
00:19

Bodies of man and woman found at Auckland property, child critically injured