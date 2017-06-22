 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'They should be ashamed of themselves' - Labour in damage control after foreign election campaign volunteers complain about living conditions

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Labour Party has been accused of hypocrisy by critics after more than 80 volunteers it brought out to New Zealand for the election campaign complained of poor living and working conditions at an Auckland Marae. 

Volunteers came from the US, Britain and Oz to work on the general election.
Source: 1 NEWS

Some of the 85 international students who were expecting an election campaign experience and lectures from former Prime Minister Helen Clark and diplomats, have decided to head home due to substandard food and accommodation. 

The party is blaming its former Chief of Staff Matt McCarten, who has since apologised saying, "my intention from the start has been to give young people a positive experience in the New Zealand political system.

"I regret that the programme has not lived up to this promise for all volunteers," Mr McCarten said. 

ACT leader David Seymour has slammed the scheme saying "the Labour party expects everyone else to reach standards on employment law, on immigration, on paying the minimum way and they are not doing any of it."

Maori Party Co-Leader Marama Fox called the situation "slave labour not free labour".

"They should be ashamed of themselves," Ms Fox said.

National's campaign manager Steven Joyce called the situation "truly appalling behaviour" for the schemes "lack of human decency and industrial strength hypocrisy".

Labour Campaign Manager Andrew Kirton's now taken over the scheme and said they have supported the volunteers. 

"We've stepped in and sorted it out to make sure these volunteers can continue to campaign across the country where can can place them in billets or be facilitated to return back to their homes with our support," Mr Kirton said. 

Business Ministry Officials have received no complaints and said they are not investigating. 

Related

Politics

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
The incredible footage was captured off the coast of Merkbosstrand, South Africa.

Watch: Crazy video shows giant squid trying to hitch a ride by wrapping tentacles around paddle board


00:28
2
Peter Burling and his crew have won four from four races against Oracle in the America's Cup final series.

Team NZ unveil tiny modifications to boat they hope will propel them even faster to America's Cup glory

00:40
3
Footage shows Diamand Reynolds and her young daughter minutes after Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police.

Video: 'I don't want you to get shooted' - girl, 4, pleads with mum to stop yelling at US cop who shot driver dead

00:27
4
The superstar first-five confessed the starting winger won this morning’s sprint tests.

Video: 'Is he faster than you?!' Cheeky Ryan Crotty gets Beauden Barrett to admit Rieko Ioane is NZ's quickest rugby star


00:30
5
Boom revealed they hope to have their new supersonic planes in the air within the next six years.

Watch: New York to London in 2.5 hours! Start-up says future of supersonic travel just around the corner

LIVE: 1 NEWS AT 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:44
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English accused in Parliament of lying to the media, enabling 'a cover-up' of Todd Barclay affair

The PM wasn't in Parliament today but his reputation took another hammering as his honesty again came into question.

00:29
Csilla Ford filmed the drenched farmland in Hokianga as heavy rain hits Northland causing widespread flooding and school closures.

Watch: Cow Island! Drone footage captures lonely herd stranded in flooded Hokianga

More heavy showers tonight and tomorrow could keep these guys there for a while.

01:33
The Lions coach thinks the attention needs to be on the players and the game.

Watch: 'I'm not worried about Steve - there's been enough trash talk!' Fed-up Gatland sick of mind games, ready to get into it

"Let's let the rugby do the talking because there's been enough trash talk already."

00:30
The referee had to separate the two sides as Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi.

NZ to blame for all-in 'brawl': Mexican manager points finger at Kiwis as All Whites clash ends in spiteful fashion

Players from both sides came from all over the park as the "really rough and violent" encounter reached boiling point.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ