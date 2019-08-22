TODAY |

As they rebuild their lives, Christchurch drug and alcohol rehab patients help rebuild state houses

Drug and alcohol rehabilitation patients in Christchurch are being given the chance to help rebuild some of the city's state houses.

It's hoped the initiative will help them to recover and rebuild their own lives.

Odyssey House resident, Shayne, says it's about getting back to a normal life.

"For me, its about a sense of normality, it's about giving you a bit of focus, something to look forward to and gaining a skill to help you in the future," he says.

Shayne has spent the last eight months at Odyssey House, an addiction rehab facility in Christchurch.

With his background in engineering, he's been teaching other residents how to build window sashes for a local construction company.

"I get a lot from being able to share my knowledge and skills and help other people and I get a lot of self worth out of helping others," Shayne says.

Residents at Odyssey House working on the social enterprise spend up to 15 hours a week in a workshop creating window sashes.

It helps local business, Switched On Building Solutions, to maintain about six thousand state houses.

"In an industry where we are struggling to get people involved, this solves a problem for us as much as creating a solution for Odyssey House, says Chief Executive, Chris Hughes.

Residents are paid for their work and will hopefully be employed when they finish the programme.

Shayne finishes the programme on Saturday - he's keen to stay in the industry.

It’s hoped the initiative will help those participating to recover and rebuild their own lives. Source: 1 NEWS
