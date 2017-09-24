 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

New Zealand


'They’re of no use to anyone now, if in opposition' – Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell on Labour Maori candidates

share

Source:

Q+A

Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell said voting for Maori Labour candidates was a pointless exercise because they’ll now likely be in opposition.
Source: Q+A

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

05:52
1
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Election 2017 results: How did your party fare? Check out the result of every electorate across the country

01:34
2
First time candidate Tamati Coffey has won the electorate of Waiariki for Labour, beating out Te Ururoa Flavell.

Watch: Te Ururoa Flavell's daughter unloads on Labour voters who ousted Maori Party from Parliament in heartfelt Facebook post

3
National Party Leader Bill English greets supporters in Auckland

'We got better, and better' - Bill English to find 'common ground' with Winston as he attempts to cling to power

00:50
4
National Finance spokesperson Steven Joyce believes the election has taught National to act quicker on issues like child poverty and housing.

Watch: 'There are things we need to do more quickly' - Steven Joyce hints new Nats-led government could be more left-leaning

02:35
5
However, Morgan said 'I've got another life, I'll have to think about it' – when asked about whether he'd lead his party.

'They are screwing the younger generation' - TOP leader Gareth Morgan says self-interested voters have dictated 2017 election

01:34
First time candidate Tamati Coffey has won the electorate of Waiariki for Labour, beating out Te Ururoa Flavell.

Watch: Te Ururoa Flavell's daughter unloads on Labour voters who ousted Maori Party from Parliament in heartfelt Facebook post

"If you voted for a Labour Maori MP, pat yourself on the back! You now have 7 Māori MP's from Labour who will sit in opposition for 3 years and will be able to do absolutely NOTHING!!

01:13
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

'We will begin discussions with NZ First' – Bill English expects to begin talks in coming days with Winston

The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

05:52
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Election 2017 results: How did your party fare? Check out the result of every electorate across the country

Check the list vote of each major party and see which candidate came out top in your electorate.

08:24
The Labour leader talks to hundreds of cheering supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's full speech in front of her adoring Labour supporters

Tells cheering supporters at Auckland's Aotea Centre majority of Kiwis have voted to change govt.

03:22
The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.

James Shaw tells Winston Peters: 'Now is the time to put differences aside'

The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 