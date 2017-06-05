'They are pretty teachable' - inmates gaining skills for the outside thanks to growing prison population

A growing prison population means previously mothballed cell blocks are having to be renovated and re-opened.

That's providing opportunities for inmates to gain skills which will hopefully help them on the outside.

A unit in Rimutaka Prison was mothballed two years ago but it reopened in February after an explosion in the female prison population.

Three quarters of it has now been repainted by female inmates and eventually it could hold more than 100 prisoners.

The inmates are trained by James Farimo - a qualified instructor who is now a prison officer at Rimutaka.

"They (prisoners) see it as a privilege - they really do - to come out and learn - and they are pretty teachable too," Mr Farimo says.

Principal Instructor Wayne Turner says training the inmates could save taxpayers thousands of dollars in the long run.

"It costs a lot of money to keep people in jail and if we can prevent one person coming back to jail it is going to save the country thousands and thousands of dollars. We have to invest in these people," says Mr Turner.

One inmate says the training is an opportunity she's keen to seize.

"I love it. I love waking up in the morning and coming to work ... I was a machine operator before I came into prison," the inmate says.