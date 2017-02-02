 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'They never seem to be around when you need them' - promised boost to police numbers welcomed

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Bill English's promise to put more cops on the streets of New Zealand has been welcomed, although it still won't bring numbers up to previous levels. 

Help could be on the way for Hawke's Bay after PM Bill English today announced more police officers for regional areas.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Prime Minister kicked off election year by promising that under a National leadership, 1125 extra police staff, including 880 sworn police officers, will be funded over the next four years.

The package will cost $503 million, and includes a new 24/7 phone number for non emergencies, 80 more police to target organised crime, and the Eagle Helicopter will be available around the clock.

Luke Shadbolt from the Police Association was pleased with the increase.

"We've been understaffed and probably underbudgeted for some time so we welcome the fact that they recognise the work that our members are doing," he said.

People questioned by 1 NEWS around the country said there were noticeably less police on the streets than there used to be.

"They never seem to be around when you need them," one person said.

"We used to have cops walking the streets, we don't have them anymore because they don't have enough," said another.

Police ranks have been getting smaller since 2010, and this promised boost won't take them back up to what they were.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said he was particularly pleased with the non-emergency phone number, while Labour's Andrew Little said mental health services need to be better funded too.

"If you talk to police they'll tell you a huge amount of their time is taken up just dealing with people who don't need their attention, they need the attention of mental health services," he said.

The PM shares what he heard when he visited Palmerston North last year.
Source: 1 NEWS
Prime Minister Bill English made the announcement in his state of the nation speech today.
Source: 1 NEWS


 

Related

Politics

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Navy vessels come into Wellington Harbour, as seen from Seatoun.

Warning: No swimming at Wellington's beaches this weekend

02:07
2
The wait was worth it for the thousands in Wellington.

'Not even the rain could stop you!' - Guns N' Roses buzzing after Wellington concert

3
Paua found in massive Auckland bust

'Unfortunately, the paua were all dead' - junior fisheries officers make biggest Auckland bust in decade

00:33
4
Huhana Hickeys says people may be forced to illegally access cannabis products unless the government makes it cheaper and easier for New Zealanders to get pain relief.

MS patient blames 'bureaucracy' for having to wait five months for medical marijuana product she's legally entitled to

00:30
5
White House Spokesman Sean Spicer suggests Trump will allow the deal with Australia about refugee resettlement to go forward.

'Haha! Depends on your definition of cordial' - Aussie PM amused at interest in his chat with Trump, but remains coy


03:02
Help could be on the way for Hawke's Bay after PM Bill English today announced more police officers for regional areas.

'They never seem to be around when you need them' - promised boost to police numbers welcomed

Bill English used a major election year speech to give a boost to law and order.

01:26
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Front brings good dose of rain to parched areas of the North Island

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:31
Rumours are swirling that Jackson, a Maori Party member, could take a high place on the Labour list at this year's election.

'Willie Jackson would have plenty to offer Labour' - Andrew Little admits speaking with broadcaster

Is Willie J eyeing a return to politics with Labour?


00:40
Malcolm Turnbull refused to confirm or deny whether Donald Trump hung up on him after calling the Nauru resettlement plan the "worst deal ever".

Watch: An amused Malcolm Turnbull dodges questions on Trump's accusation Australia is trying to export 'next Boston bombers'

"I am not going to comment."

00:59
Prime Minister Bill English made the announcement in his state of the nation speech today.

'We are unashamedly targeting offenders' - PM vows to put hundreds more cops on New Zealand's streets

Bill English kicked off election year with a boost to law and order.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ