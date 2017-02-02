'They never seem to be around when you need them' - promised boost to police numbers welcomed

Bill English's promise to put more cops on the streets of New Zealand has been welcomed, although it still won't bring numbers up to previous levels.

The Prime Minister kicked off election year by promising that under a National leadership, 1125 extra police staff, including 880 sworn police officers, will be funded over the next four years.

The package will cost $503 million, and includes a new 24/7 phone number for non emergencies, 80 more police to target organised crime, and the Eagle Helicopter will be available around the clock.

Luke Shadbolt from the Police Association was pleased with the increase.

"We've been understaffed and probably underbudgeted for some time so we welcome the fact that they recognise the work that our members are doing," he said.

People questioned by 1 NEWS around the country said there were noticeably less police on the streets than there used to be.

"They never seem to be around when you need them," one person said.

"We used to have cops walking the streets, we don't have them anymore because they don't have enough," said another.

Police ranks have been getting smaller since 2010, and this promised boost won't take them back up to what they were.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said he was particularly pleased with the non-emergency phone number, while Labour's Andrew Little said mental health services need to be better funded too.

"If you talk to police they'll tell you a huge amount of their time is taken up just dealing with people who don't need their attention, they need the attention of mental health services," he said.