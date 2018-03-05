'They are making crime an issue here' - Bridges says NZ should push back against Comanchero, Bandido deportations from Australia to NZ - but gently does it

National Party leader Simon Bridges says New Zealand should push back against "hardened criminals" like Comancheros and Bandidos gangsters being deported from Australia to New Zealand - but says it has to be done in the right way.

Australia's government implemented a regime three years ago where New Zealanders who have served more than one cumulative year in prison can be sent back to New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in Australia last week and raised the issue of deportees and detainees at offshore detention camps with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who stood firm on the issue.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, Mr Bridges said "the rhetoric on this was overblown" by Labour during the election campaign, in particular by Kelvin Davis, and that it had affected New Zealand's "important" relationship with Australia.

Mr Bridges agreed that New Zealand should be raising the issue, but also acknowledged that Australia has a right to make their own decisions.

"We are getting these Comancheros, these Bandidos ... and they are making crime an issue here," Mr Bridges said.

"Are the Aussies rightfully able to do what they're doing? Yes ... but should we be pushing back on it because we are getting hardened criminals coming here? Yes.

"They spend a shedload more on refugees than we do, they take a shedload more than we do , so I think it was wrong to be critical.

"It's all about how you raise it ... but I don't think we got anywhere on that on this trip."

Last month, 1 NEWS revealed the Comancheros had a branch in Auckland and members in Waikato and Bay of Plenty.