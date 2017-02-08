 

'They lit up the church' - witness describes seeing boys setting fire to beloved Rotorua church

Investigators will return to a church in Rotorua this morning after it was destroyed in a "heartbreaking" fire. 

It's believed the fire is at St John's Church.
Twelve fire trucks battled the blaze at St John's Presbyterian Church that left the building gutted.

No-one was injured and no neighbouring buildings were damaged. 

"This church to me is a second home, we were brought up in this church," Puna told 1 NEWS.

St John's Presbyterian Church lies in ruins this morning after being destroyed by fire.

"It's just heartbreaking man."

A tearful Alan Johnson said he was shocked by the damage.

"I got married in the old church, was part of the development programme for the new relocation," he said.

A witness has told 1 NEWS that she saw two males lighting bits of paper at the back of the church.

A resident first noticed the fire around 5:45pm. A security officer raised the alarm and tried to put out the fire.

By the time he got to the fire hose, however, it was too big for him to tackle.

The blaze broke out early evening at St John's Presbyterian Church.
