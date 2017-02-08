'They lit up the church' - witness describes seeing boys setting fire to beloved Rotorua church

Investigators will return to a church in Rotorua this morning after it was destroyed in a "heartbreaking" fire.

Twelve fire trucks battled the blaze at St John's Presbyterian Church that left the building gutted.

No-one was injured and no neighbouring buildings were damaged.

"This church to me is a second home, we were brought up in this church," Puna told 1 NEWS.

"It's just heartbreaking man."

A tearful Alan Johnson said he was shocked by the damage.

"I got married in the old church, was part of the development programme for the new relocation," he said.

A witness has told 1 NEWS that she saw two males lighting bits of paper at the back of the church.

A resident first noticed the fire around 5:45pm. A security officer raised the alarm and tried to put out the fire.

By the time he got to the fire hose, however, it was too big for him to tackle.