'They like it humid' - Warning for pet owners over one of the worst flea seasons in years

There's a warning from vets for animal owners to be extra vigilant this summer due to the weather conditions leading to one of the worst flea seasons in years.

If you think you've been scratching more of often from bug bites this summer, you'd be right.
The hot and muggy summer has provided the perfect breeding conditions for creepy crawlies.

"Fleas really love this weather, they like it warm, they like it humid,"Dr Nick Pallin from Central Vet Hospital told 1 NEWS.

In New Zealand cat fleas are the most common, followed by dogs, then human fleas.

Small bug expert Julia Kasper believes fleas could become resistant to treatments, something some vets are warning about already.

"We tend to treat everything with chemicals and the more we treat, the more they become resistant because they become used to these chemicals," she said.

It's not just fleas either, with the conditions being perfect for mosquitoes and other pest bugs.

Vets say to protect your family and pets you must treat pets regularly and the vacuum cleaner is also a good weapon.

