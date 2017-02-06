'They have hopes and dreams' - Auckland church makes plea to Immigration NZ over deportation of nine Indian students

An Auckland church has come to the aid of nine Indian students on the verge of being kicked out of New Zealand, saying "Immigration New Zealand doesn't really want this over its head".

Reverend Clay Nelson from Auckland's Unitarian Church gave the students a place of sanctuary, at his church, as they prepared for what could be one last fight to stay in the country.

"These aren't just Indian students in print, in the media... they have faces, they have hopes and dreams," Reverend Nelson said.

"This is the kind of issue Immigration NZ doesn't really want hanging over its head. We'll hope seek an avenue to resolve it in a positive manner."

The group of nine are likely to be deported in the next few days after coming here on fraudulent visas.

It was dodgy education agents in India who submitted fraudulent documents for the students' visas.

While the students accept some responsibility for choosing the agents, they say they're not solely to blame.

Student Manoj Narra said in a street like Queen Street back in India there would be more than 500 agents.

"How can I believe who is the best agent I know?" he told 1 NEWS.

Immigration NZ is standing by its deportation orders.

The church says the offer of sanctuary is a purely symbolic measure: if authorities turn up, they won't resist.