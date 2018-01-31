'They felt prejudiced' - New Zealand kids report racism at school in new Children's Commission study

Children across the country are experiencing significant racism at school according to a new study.

The research by the Children's Commission asked more than 1600 New Zealand children about their education experience, with many saying they have experienced racist behaviour at school.

The research also found children want their school to teach them in a way they learn best.

Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft, speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast, said children coming forward with racism stories unprompted "was a complete surprise".

"Teachers and educators would be horrified, if not deeply concerned, but that was their wording and a consistent message," he said.

"They felt prejudged, they felt, because of being Maori or Pasifika, there was a predetermination and an expectation they would fail.

"It was their message, their words, it came through and it deserves further investigation."

Mr Becroft said some kids had reported being told to steer away from more difficult subjects based on their race.

"We expect more from teachers than that," Mr Becroft said.

He said children's opinions were seldom listened to, or factored into future plans.

"Too often when we are setting policy and making responses we don't ask children," he said.