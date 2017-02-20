'They are doing it out of greed' - Andrew Little criticises Cadbury for Dunedin factory closure

Labour leader Andrew Little says Cadbury is closing the Dunedin factory purely out of "greed".

It was announced last Thursday that the factory's owner Mondelez International briefed its employees on a proposal to end manufacturing operations next year, with production to move to Australia.

Cadbury says two thirds of its chocolate products are sent to Australia - and shipping is just too expensive.

Three hundred and sixty jobs will be lost due to the closure.

Mr Little has criticised Cadbury for closing the factory, saying "Cadbury is doing this not because this plant is not profitable, they just want more profit out of it".

"It is a small deal for them but is a huge deal for this local workforce and for the city of Dunedin."

The Labour leader says Cadbury's workforce has been gagged, calling it unlawful.

"I think the company has just got to knock off their mega global corporate sort of autocratic tendencies and understand that this is emotional. It is difficult for people and people have got to be allowed to say how they feel about it."

For more than 80 years, the Dunedin factory has produced Cadbury products for consumers in New Zealand and Australia.