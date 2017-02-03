'They didn't have a chance' - Canterbury community saves thousands of eels from dried-up lagoon

Residents in the Canterbury town of Cheviot have today rallied to save around 3000 eels from a nearby dried-up lagoon.

St Anne's Lagoon has been running low on water for the last three or four months, Environment Canterbury regional park ranger Makarini Rupene said.

On arrival at the popular nature reserve for the rescue effort early this morning, Mr Rupene said he noticed about 50 dead eels in the muddy lagoon, but estimated if searching for carcasses there would have been hundreds.

"With it drying up, they didn't have a chance," he said.

Locals report the rainwater-fed lagoon hasn't dried up for at least 40 years.

St Anne's Lagoon hasn't dried up like this for at least 50 years, locals say. Source: Facebook: Environment Canterbury

Hurunui District Council reported on Facebook that the lack of water is the result of three years of drought in the North Canterbury region and linked to last year's Kaikoura earthquake.

Cheviot locals, Ngati Kuri iwi and Environment Canterbury staff rescued approximately 3000 eels. Source: Facebook - Environment Canterbury

Eels in the area swim up a tributary from the Waiau River to the lagoon, Mr Rupene said.

Surviving eels were today found burrowed six to 20 inches in the mud, where they could survive for several days, he said.

With the blessing of a Ngati Kuri kaumata at Takahanga Marae in Kaikoura, Mr Rupene along with Cheviot residents, Department of Conservation and other ECAN staff, as well as local iwi, plucked the eels from the mud and transported them to a "nice habitat" in the Waiau River, seven kilometres from the lagoon.

Eels were transported in barrels to their new habitat in the Waiau River in North Canterbury. Source: Facebook - Environment Canterbury

"We had a vanload of students from the local Cheviot school. People from seven or eight years old to up to kaumatua that were 74 years old came down with water, with sandwiches – there was a real community spirit," he said.

Some residents at the site offered their residential water tanks for transport.

Mr Rupene said protecting the eels is also important for Ngati Kuri iwi, as they are viewed as a taonga, which they fish for at migration time.

St Anne's Lagoon, just north of Cheviot, has dried up. Source: Facebook - Sue Coleman

"It’s great. For us it’s keeping the survival of the eel... to see them going back in it’s like, 'Whoa, there goes 3000 eels we’ve saved.'"

All eels were in a healthy state on release, Mr Rupene said.