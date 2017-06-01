 

'They come with a knife or screwdriver' – dairy owners don't feel safe despite government fund to buy deterrents

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The $2 million fund offers dairy owners grants to buy items like fog devices or panic alarms, but those on the front line say it's not enough.
Andrea Vance

01:10
1
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

00:04
2
Williams posted a video to Instagram of his daughter counting to five in Maori with a surprise twist at the end.

Watch: 'Excuse the potty mouth!' – Sonny Bill Williams posts video of adorable daughter counting in Te Reo


00:50
3
Watch: 'He lost half the team on day one' – Lions coach Warren Gatland takes shot at Sir Graham Henry over failed 2001 tour


00:25
4
The Lions opted to choose Qantas for their long trip to Auckland – a move not lost on Air New Zealand.

Watch: Air New Zealand cleverly mock Qantas after the Aussie carrier brings weary Lions to NZ

00:31
5
The plane is owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and will operate as a launch pad for satellites.

Video: World's largest plane Stratolaunch, with whopping 117m wingspan, emerges from its hangar for first time

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:50
01:15
If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.

'I've got a couple of exams today' – Mils Muliaina hits the books in his ambition to become a chiropractor

The Labour leader told the party's election year congress speculators can avoid paying tax at the moment.

John Armstrong: Labour is fast becoming a political cot-case

Our columnist argues Labour's priority at the election "may well be ensuring it emerges from the coming scrap still the major Opposition party".


 
