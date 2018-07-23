'They boosted my confidence' – Meet the charity helping Kiwis going through chemotherapy

The charity is doing its bit to help New Zealand men and women suffering from the side effects of chemotherapy.

The Look Good Feel Better charity in partnership with Farmers is this month promoting "to be your own kind of beautiful" in their farmers stores around New Zealand.

One of the faces of the campaign is Annie Winn who was diagnosed with breast cancer last November.

The 36-year-old underwent a right breast mastectomy and has just come out of six months of chemotherapy.



"It's been extremely hard especially the very first cycle they give you quite a high dosage so that knocked me around quite a lot and I ended up back in hospital so they lowered my dosage and then after that it wasn't smooth sailing, but it was a lot easier to manage."

The Look Good Feel Better charity has been running in New Zealand since the 1990s and it helps pamper those going through the physical hardships of chemotherapy.

Tagata Pasifika reporter Soana ‘Aholelei meet Annie to talk about her journey with the charity while going through chemotherapy.