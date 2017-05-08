 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'These young thugs don't care if they're caught' - NZ First MP

share

Source:

NZN

Young offenders are committing 42 per cent of all violent robberies and don't care if they're caught, NZ First's Darroch Ball says.

The MP is accusing the government of having a "cotton wool" approach which means no accountability.

"These young thugs don't care if they're caught," he said today.

"The 15-19 age group only make up six per cent of the population, yet they commit a high number of the violent crimes we've seen around the country recently."

He's citing police statistics, and says it's a serious concern that the rate of offending is "increasing at staggering levels" in most regions.

"Between 2015 and 2016, the number of serious offences committed by 15 to 19-year-olds increased in 10 of the 12 districts.

"Robberies committed by teens in Waitemata and Southern Districts rose 40 per cent, Northland and Canterbury increased over 50 per cent, and Counties/Manakau is up by a staggering 80 per cent," he said.

Sexual assaults committed by teens increased in seven of the 12 police districts, with Waikato up 36 per cent and Waitemata up 45 per cent.

"Across the entire country burglaries committed by teens increased 13 per cent and robberies by a massive 40 per cent."

Four retailers in Mangere Bridge had their shop fronts smashed this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:56
1
As a guest on Australia's Triple J radio station, the New Zealand pop star admitted she has never watched the movie Gladiator, which Crowe features in.

'Is he from New Zealand?' - Lorde stunned as she learns on Aussie radio show that Russell Crowe is a fellow Kiwi

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

3

Public masturbator on the run after fleeing police in Christchurch car chase

00:11
4
Prince Sverre Magnus took his chance to sneak in one of the viral dance moves during celebrations yesterday.

Video: Cheeky Norwegian prince drops a dab during serious ceremony

00:27
5
The Dash-8 aircraft had trouble with its landing gear and circled the airport for more than an hour before touching down.

Watch: The moment Air NZ plane with landing gear problem lands at Hamilton Airport - and relieved passengers exit

NZ ahead of the game (again) in signing up to China's multi-billion dollar plan. But what are the risks?

Corin Dann, in China to hear President Xi's Silk Road ideas, asks if NZ will benefit.

01:48
The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.

Top skydivers from around the world gather in Ashburton for adrenaline fuelled festival

The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.

00:32
Tuke says Team USA are downplaying how much damage their boat took after capsizing yesterday.

Watch: New on board vision shows Oracle crew holding on for dear life - but 'there will be damage', says Team NZ's Blair Tuke

Oracle have released on board vision of the moment their boat capsized.

00:27
The Dash-8 aircraft had trouble with its landing gear and circled the airport for more than an hour before touching down.

Watch: The moment Air NZ plane with landing gear problem lands at Hamilton Airport - and relieved passengers exit

The plane spent 2.5 hours in the air on a flight scheduled for just 1 hour.

03:43
Horticulture New Zealand acting CEO Richard Palmer says poor weather has created considerable shortages of certain crops like lettuce and broccoli.

Can't afford high-priced veges? Choose seasonal options, and spare a thought for farmers during difficult growing season

Horticulture NZ's CEO says it's not only a hard time for consumers - but for farmers too.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ