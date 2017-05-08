'These young thugs don't care if they're caught' - NZ First MP

Young offenders are committing 42 per cent of all violent robberies and don't care if they're caught, NZ First's Darroch Ball says.

The MP is accusing the government of having a "cotton wool" approach which means no accountability.

"These young thugs don't care if they're caught," he said today.

"The 15-19 age group only make up six per cent of the population, yet they commit a high number of the violent crimes we've seen around the country recently."

He's citing police statistics, and says it's a serious concern that the rate of offending is "increasing at staggering levels" in most regions.

"Between 2015 and 2016, the number of serious offences committed by 15 to 19-year-olds increased in 10 of the 12 districts.

"Robberies committed by teens in Waitemata and Southern Districts rose 40 per cent, Northland and Canterbury increased over 50 per cent, and Counties/Manakau is up by a staggering 80 per cent," he said.

Sexual assaults committed by teens increased in seven of the 12 police districts, with Waikato up 36 per cent and Waitemata up 45 per cent.