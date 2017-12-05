'These schools are going really well' – staff, students and parents frustrated over future of charter schools

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Dr Nick Cross said the new law helps remove a barrier to people donating.
The National Party leader questions how the plan will work.
The biggest and brightest supermoon in 70 years had Aucklanders and New Zealanders around the country in awe.
Flames and thick black smoke could be seen rising from SealesWinslow which supplies feed to farmers.
The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ