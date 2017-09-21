'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says he is confident going into this weekend's election that he will find a place in parliament, after the latest poll showed party support for him at five per cent.

Mr Peters, speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast programme, said he believes election polls "understate our support" and that "they were wrong in July and they're wrong now".

"These pollsters get it wrong over and over again where New Zealand First is involved," Mr Peters said following the release of the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that showed NZ First hovering on the five per cent party threshold.

1 NEWS polling prior to the 2014 election put NZ First on about 8 per cent support - on polling day, the result was 8.6 per cent.

He said if we does find a place in a coalition, he would "keep them honest", and said one issue he would budge on was "race-based policies".

He admitted that this could leave him at somewhat of a "stalemate" with the two big parties of Labour and National.

When asked today which party he was preparing to back, he said "if I knew, I'd tell you".