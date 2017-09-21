 

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says he is confident going into this weekend's election that he will find a place in parliament, after the latest poll showed party support for him at five per cent.

Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.
Mr Peters, speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast programme, said he believes election polls "understate our support" and that "they were wrong in July and they're wrong now".

The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.
"These pollsters get it wrong over and over again where New Zealand First is involved," Mr Peters said following the release of the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that showed NZ First hovering on the five per cent party threshold.

1 NEWS polling prior to the 2014 election put NZ First on about 8 per cent support - on polling day, the result was 8.6 per cent.

Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down tonight's final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.
He said if we does find a place in a coalition, he would "keep them honest", and said one issue he would budge on was "race-based policies".

He admitted that this could leave him at somewhat of a "stalemate" with the two big parties of Labour and National. 

When asked today which party he was preparing to back, he said "if I knew, I'd tell you".

National Party Leader Bill English last night said he would potentially work with Mr Peters, but described that as being "challenging".

The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".
