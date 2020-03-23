TODAY |

'These are the measures we must take' - border enforcement stepped up on returning Kiwis - PM

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's border measures will be tightened with all returning Kiwis screened for Covid-19 coronavirus, the Prime Minister announced today. 

Jacinda Ardern said of the people who are still able to return into the country, they will all be screened for the virus. 

If they are symptomatic they will be tested and placed in isolation in an approved facility. If they have no place to self-isolate they will also go to an approved facility. 

"These measures are tough but reflect the higher risk these New Zealanders pose, through no fault of their own.

"These are the measures we must take."

