'These machines are not toys' - CAA warns drone users

Drones can be great fun, but they are not toys.

That is the advice from the Civil Aviation Authority ahead of Christmas, when drones are likely to make a popular gift.

CAA deputy director for general aviation Steve Moore said people needed to remember drones must be flown according to aviation rules to ensure there is no harm to people or their property.

Source: Breakfast

"If you haven't flown (a drone) before, it's easy to lose control. You need to know what you can and can't do," he said.

"These machines are not toys."

The CAA said as the number of drones in New Zealand has increased, so have the number of complaints about them.

It said it had 172 reports of drones being flown dangerously or illegally so far this year, up from 33 in 2014.

DRONE DOS AND DON'TS:

* Always keep your drone within eye sight

* Don't fly in built up areas

* Don't fly at night

* Get people's permission before flying your drones over them

* Remember that you need special permission to fly in controlled air space