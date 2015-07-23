 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'These machines are not toys' - CAA warns drone users

share

Source:

NZN

Drones can be great fun, but they are not toys.

That is the advice from the Civil Aviation Authority ahead of Christmas, when drones are likely to make a popular gift.

CAA deputy director for general aviation Steve Moore said people needed to remember drones must be flown according to aviation rules to ensure there is no harm to people or their property.

The Civil Aviation Authority has already investigated 57 incidents involving drones in 2015.

Source: Breakfast

"If you haven't flown (a drone) before, it's easy to lose control. You need to know what you can and can't do," he said.

"These machines are not toys."

The CAA said as the number of drones in New Zealand has increased, so have the number of complaints about them.

It said it had 172 reports of drones being flown dangerously or illegally so far this year, up from 33 in 2014.

DRONE DOS AND DON'TS:

* Always keep your drone within eye sight

* Don't fly in built up areas

* Don't fly at night

* Get people's permission before flying your drones over them

* Remember that you need special permission to fly in controlled air space

* Don't fly within 4km of an uncontrolled aerodrome or heliport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
Kaylee Rogers, 10, doesn’t like speaking in the classroom, but that changes when given the chance to show off her stunning singing voice.

Watch: Young autistic girl delivers stunning version of Hallelujah

00:31
2
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

01:08
3
Terror plotters allegedly planned to attack Melbourne's Flinders Street Station and Federation Square on Christmas Day, Victoria Police say

Police raids foil alleged 'ISIS inspired' Christmas Day terror attacks on Melbourne landmarks

00:45
4
Dan Howard loved Shannon, really. He just wishes she was a little more considerate around the house.

'We love to have her home' - US dad films hilarious diatribe about carnage caused by daughter home from college

5

Biker's death may be gang violence, police believe

02:00
Medical professionals pacing the corridors with the new technology has arrived.

E-prescribing set to make doctors' illegible handwriting a thing of the past

Waitemata DHB goes electronic in a move that hopes to minimise human error and save paper and time.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:36
All proceeds from the exhibition match against Julian and Ardie Savea will go towards the Kaikoura earthquake recovery.

Serena and Venus Williams to take on Savea brothers in Kaikoura earthquake fundraiser at ASB Classic

The All Blacks duo will have their skills tested against a combined 31 Grand Slam titles on centre court in Auckland.


03:33
Maha and Darren take a look at the latest installment from the Star Wars universe.

He Said She Said: Bite-size movie review of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Our reviewers take a look at the latest instalment from the Star Wars universe.

02:00
The Mill family evacuated their home following the 7.8 earthquake. They returned home to find a hearing aid device and other items had gone.

Watch: Christchurch family whose home was burgled during tsunami evacuation get special visit from adorable police dog pups

The Mill family are still trying to recover from having their home targeted.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ