'What about these kids Jacinda?' - Students protest with MP David Seymour over closure of their beloved charter schools

Students from Auckland's Vanguard Military School performed a ground shaking haka in Aotea Square today, challenging the Government not to close their beloved charter school.

The passionate haka was the culmination to a rally organized by ACT Party leader David Seymour which saw around 200 people march up Queen St to protest the government's new bill looking to abolish charter schools.

Mr Seymour was in defiant mood, leading the chants at the head of the crowd.

"My message to Jacinda Ardern who said she's going to put the kids first, what about these kids Jacinda?" Mr Seymour said at the rally.

"If they wanted to be in state schools, they would be in state schools."

National's Nikki Kaye also joined the rally, lending about her support for partnership schools.

The rally came after Education Minister Chris Hipkins introduced a bill that will repeal the legislation that allows for future charter schools on Thursday.