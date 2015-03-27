'These are highly flammable' - Government look to combat foam-filled furniture

The Government are urging manufacturers and retailers make their products safer through reducing high levels of toxic smoke furniture could emit in fires.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi said 80 per cent of furniture in New Zealand is foam-filled, including lounge suites, mattresses and seating.

"These are highly flammable when ignited and the foam can catch fire at relatively low temperatures, burn quickly and intensely, and emit suffocating poisonous smoke that can spread quickly through a home," he said.

He said the Government's moves of enacting a Product Safety Policy Statement were a "first step to improving this situation, as currently there is no requirement to inform consumers about the potential fire danger of foam-filled furniture products or impetus for manufacturers to move to safer foam products".

"This gives a chance for industry to lead and deliver on this initiative without the need for regulation."



He said average 3-piece foam-filled furniture suite had the combustible potential of 10 litres of fuel.