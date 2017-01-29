'These aren't initiatives NZ will contemplate' - Govt responds to US President's immigration policies

Our Government says US President Donald Trump's controversial new immigration policies are not something it would implement.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Murray McCully notes the immigration announcements are causing "widespread confusion and considerable concern".

Mr McCully says while the government respects the right of the US administration to determine US immigration policy these are not initiatives that New Zealand will contemplate.

"It is also clear that the implementation is subject to significant teething problems," he says.

"At this stage MFAT has not received any requests for consular assistance as a result of the 90 day US immigration ban.