Thermal CCTV, Covid cards and more: Govt announces $6m in security upgrades at isolation hotels

The Government has announced that additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be added to all managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Housing Minister Megan Woods said the estimated $6 million rollout follows yesterday’s announcement of a 500-person boost to New Zealand Defence Force personnel in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, and previous increases to police and security fencing.

Each facility will soon be equipped with thermal CCTV around the perimeter with geo-fenced alarming which will sound if people move within a defined area.

CCTV will also be added to public and exercise areas to monitor for distance breaches as well as accommodation corridors to monitor breaches between rooms.

Staff inside the facilities are also set to take part in a pilot of a Covid card, which will track a worker’s movements within the facilities. Ms Woods said they plan to widen the pilot in the coming months.



“Managed isolation and quarantine facilities are commercial hotels with security systems that support the hotel function but there is room to improve these systems to better protect our communities from Covid-19,” Ms Woods said.



“Benefits include an increased ability to quickly detect and respond to perimeter breaches and incursions, and breaches of managed isolation and quarantine facility rules and security such as physical distancing and use of PPE. It will also enable better evidence collection to support enforcement action and if necessary police prosecution for non-compliance.