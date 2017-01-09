Thermal camera to scan for hotspots in Arthur's Pass fire ahead of nor-westers

A Department of Conservation team is flying into the scene of a scrub fire on a mountain near Arthur's Pass at first light this morning to undertake a thermal camera scan for hotspots, ahead of predicted nor-west winds today.

The fire broke out two days ago above the roadside on Mount Horrible, and spread across 100 hectares, forcing closure of State Highway 73 for several hours on Monday.

A scrub fire burning between Cass and Bealey on State Highway 73 in Canterbury. Source: Supplied/Daniel O'Sullivan

By yesterday, firefighters had reduced the fire's size to about 35 hectares.

Firefighters used a "dig and dump" technique in which they dig up hotspots for helicopters to extinguish, as they worked to have the fire contained and put out by last night.

Department of Conservation Fire Technical Support Officer Bruce Janes says a thermal camera scan will ensure that any remaining hotspots are identified and extinguished before the nor-wester comes through.