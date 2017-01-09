 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Thermal camera to scan for hotspots in Arthur's Pass fire ahead of nor-westers

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Department of Conservation team is flying into the scene of a scrub fire on a mountain near Arthur's Pass at first light this morning to undertake a thermal camera scan for hotspots, ahead of predicted nor-west winds today.

The fire broke out two days ago above the roadside on Mount Horrible, and spread across 100 hectares, forcing closure of State Highway 73 for several hours on Monday.

A scrub fire burning between Cass and Bealey on State Highway 73 in Canterbury

A scrub fire burning between Cass and Bealey on State Highway 73 in Canterbury.

Source: Supplied/Daniel O'Sullivan

By yesterday, firefighters had reduced the fire's size to about 35 hectares.

Firefighters used a "dig and dump" technique in which they dig up hotspots for helicopters to extinguish, as they worked to have the fire contained and put out by last night.

Department of Conservation Fire Technical Support Officer Bruce Janes says a thermal camera scan will ensure that any remaining hotspots are identified and extinguished before the nor-wester comes through.

DOC says it is undertaking a full investigation into the fire's origin and cause and it will be at least a week until they have any information on this.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

A scrub fire burning between Cass and Bealey on State Highway 73 in Canterbury

'Good progress' in race to put out Arthur's Pass fire ahead of forecast nor'wester
A scrub fire burning between Cass and Bealey on State Highway 73 in Canterbury

Fire crews continue to battle Arthur's Pass blaze

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.

Watch: Furious-looking Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson glare at Meryl Streep during epic Golden Globes speech

00:17
2
Mohd Faiz Subri paralysed the opposing goalkeeper with the curve he put on this ball as it sailed from left to right and into the back of the net.

Watch: Malaysian's physics-defying, long-range free kick crowned FIFA's goal of the year

00:19
3
American Vandewegh has become known for childish outbursts, the latest coming in Sydney.

Video: Tennis brat Coco Vandeweghe destroys another racket

4
Fire engine

Large bushfire raging west of Queenstown

00:30
5
Adams scored 22 points, more than teammate Russell Westbrook, as the Thunder downed the Bulls 109-94.

Watch: Ruthless Steven Adams leads OKC demolition of Chicago Bulls

02:25
A coronial inquest ruled a dingo took baby Azaria after her parents had previously been charged over her death.

Michael Chamberlain, NZ-born father of baby Azaria, dies after cancer battle

A coronial inquest ruled a dingo took baby Azaria after her parents had previously been charged over her death.

02:09
An entire fire engine fleet has been blacklisted by Auckland firefighters amid claims they are endangering crews.

'The appliance stopped pumping' - one of the shocking problems reported with fire engine fleet

An entire fire engine fleet has been blacklisted by Auckland firefighters amid claims they are endangering crews.

01:19
TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

'Summer's trying to arrive on the scene... but it's struggling!'

TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

00:34
Pua Magasiva helped rescue a man trapped in a blazing car on Sunday in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

Pua Magasiva helped rescue a trapped man from a burning car in Orewa on Sunday.


01:06
Gin Wigmore had a sleepless night not wanting to miss her flight to the most remote place on earth.

En route to Antarctica: Giddy Gin Wigmore 'didn't wanna be the kid that missed the bloody Hercules flight!'

A Hercules ski plane has left Christchurch for Scott Base.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ