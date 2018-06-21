 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'There's something very special happening' - Is Dunedin the most underrated city in New Zealand? CNN thinks so

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A recent CNN article has lauded Dunedin as being New Zealand's most underrated city, saying the "low-profile" regional centre, has a "quiet, understated cool". 

Dunedin City Councillor Christine Garey spoke on TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning about what makes the southern city special.
Source: Breakfast

"As a university town, it is full of inexpensive eats, street art, craft beer and live music, not to mention cheery locals who are known to argue over who gets to stop and give you directions," the article read. 

Dunedin City Councillor Christine Garey spoke on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning and said recent events have showed off what the southern city has to offer.

She said at a recent event people from Auckland approached her to comment "on the qualities of Dunedin, the momentum, the vibe, there's something very special happening in Dunedin". 

"I think the Ed Sheeran weekend showed us off well."

"We welcome our visitors, we have this warm hospitality, this authenticity, and there's so many wonderful things about this city."

Related

Tourism

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Watch: The scene outside Auckland Hospital as New Zealand waits for Jacinda Ardern to give birth

2
Wearing shorts in winter has proven a hot topic for some mothers.

Parents take a stand for freezing kids in uniform shorts

00:14
3

The nation waits as Jacinda Ardern enters Auckland Hospital to give birth to her first baby

4
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to second child

5

Large blaze at factory in South Auckland contained by 36 firefighters

The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood as he went through the various permutations.

'It's a happy day' - Political leaders give well wishes to Jacinda Ardern who's in hospital to give birth to her first child

"We wish her and Clarke all the very best," Winston Peters said.

00:41
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Watch: The scene outside Auckland Hospital as New Zealand waits for Jacinda Ardern to give birth

The Prime Minister and her partner entered hospital this morning.

00:14

The nation waits as Jacinda Ardern enters Auckland Hospital to give birth to her first baby

The Prime Minister entered hospital at 5.50am today with her partner Clarke Gayford.

Richie Mo'Unga of the Crusaders gets the ball away during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday, May 13, 2016. Photo: Dianne Manson / www.photosport.nz

Mo'unga, Frizell, Goodhue and Hemopo to debut as All Blacks name fresh-faced side for France finale

Coach Steve Hansen is handing four players their Test debuts for Saturday's series finale in Dunedin.

01:48
Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.

'We need to do more' – 10-year-survey shows dramatic drop in NZ precious wildlife

Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 