'There's something very special happening' - Is Dunedin the most underrated city in New Zealand? CNN thinks so

A recent CNN article has lauded Dunedin as being New Zealand's most underrated city, saying the "low-profile" regional centre, has a "quiet, understated cool".

"As a university town, it is full of inexpensive eats, street art, craft beer and live music, not to mention cheery locals who are known to argue over who gets to stop and give you directions," the article read.

Dunedin City Councillor Christine Garey spoke on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning and said recent events have showed off what the southern city has to offer.

She said at a recent event people from Auckland approached her to comment "on the qualities of Dunedin, the momentum, the vibe, there's something very special happening in Dunedin".

"I think the Ed Sheeran weekend showed us off well."