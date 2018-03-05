 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'There's a sanctity of life argument' - Simon Bridges still doesn't support euthanasia bill, despite pleas from Tauranga constituents

share

Source:

1 NEWS

National Party leader Simon Bridges says he still does not support a bill which would grant people the right to request euthanasia, saying "there is a sanctity of life argument".

Mr Bridges said he did not support the bill from David Seymour - and admitted he was in the minority.
Source: Breakfast

The End of Life Choice Bill passed a conscience vote in Parliament 74 to 44, and its stated intent is to give people "with a terminal illness or a grievous and irremediable medical condition the option of requesting assisted dying".

It has reached the select committee stage, with public submissions due to close tomorrow and a report due on September 27.

Mr Bridges, who is the son of a Baptist minister and deeply religious himself, this morning told TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme that he had voted against the bill.

He admitted that he was "a minority on that" but said he holds concerns around the safeguards which would be put in place for those requesting euthanasia, and also said he believes "a lot of doctors are worried about playing God".

Mr Bridges said people from his Tauranga electorate had "come to me who have suffered and do want the right to die", but said "there's a sanctity of life argument" for him.

He also voted against the gay marriage legalisation bill, but has since said he would probably change his vote on that if it were done today.

Related

Politics

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:11
1
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


00:23
2
Deputy PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa gave the NZ delegation a warm welcome in Apia.

Watch: PM Jacinda Ardern, partner Clarke Gayford and Deputy Winston Peters presented with flower garlands upon arrival in Samoa


00:22
3
Sean Abbott rushed to check on Will Pucovski after he slouched over at the crease.

Watch: Aussie quick who fatally struck Phil Hughes visibly shaken after hitting another batsman in the head with bouncer

00:20
4
Julian McGarvey became an instant legend at Ardsley High School with this game-winner.

Watch: US school basketballer wins championship with miracle full-court buzzer-beater

00:15
5
The girl was attacked at her grandmother's home by a family pet and died on the way to hospital.

'There are no words': Family dog mauls 12-month-old baby to death in northern NSW

02:30
The National Party leader says it’s a touchy issue which needs to be raised in the right way, but that “hardened criminals” are being sent to our shores.

'They are making crime an issue here' - Bridges says NZ should push back against Comanchero, Bandido deportations from Australia to NZ - but gently does it

Mr Bridges agrees that New Zealand should be raising the issue, but also acknowledged that Australia has a right to make their own decisions.

04:33
1 NEWS' Joy Reid with the latest from a slightly warmer UK.

'It's been nine degrees here in London and it's thawing things out'

1 NEWS' Joy Reid with the latest from a slightly warmer UK.


20:41
Coral should be celebrating her 21st birthday this week, tragically she never made it past the age of six.

Sunday feature: Family of murdered schoolgirl Coral Burrows open up about case that shocked the nation

Coral should be celebrating her 21st birthday this week, tragically she never made it past the age of six.

01:53
Professionals from both sides of the Tasman have been in Northland this week to discuss how Maori students can reach their academic potential.

Education experts say New Zealand needs major shake-up to boost the achievement rates of Maori

Professionals from both sides of the Tasman have been in Northland this week to discuss how Maori students can reach their academic potential.

01:58
Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes with around 4000 of them progressing to kidney failure.

Rate of Pacific Islanders and Maori needing treatment for diabetes slowing

Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 