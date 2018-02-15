'There's this real hunger for generational change' – Who will take National's leadership?

National MPs Simon Bridges and Amy Adams are "coming down to a two-horse race" for leadership of the National party, political commentator Bryce Edwards told TVNZ's Breakfast this morning.

Mr Edwards says the two may be indicative of divisions within the party which were previously quashed by former National party leaders John Key and Bill English.

Simon Bridges, Judith Collins and Amy Adams. Source: 1 NEWS

"For the last decade, the party's been very united, at least publicly... We're seeing divisions in terms of ideology in terms of social liberal, social conservative, left and right of the party" he said.

"There's a real hunger for generational change."

Mr Edwards says the party has an issue with likability, however.

"There must be a lot of people in National thinking, 'Come back, Bill', because it's a bit dire at the moment about all of these options."