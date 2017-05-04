 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


'There's no question that mental health in NZ is top of mind when Kiwis get together' - Health Minister

share

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

There was a stark admission today about the state of our mental health system.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Katie Bradford

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
She was joined by Princes Philip, Charles, William and Harry, as well as Camilla and Catherine.

'You could safely assume the Queen and Prince Philip are not dead', Buckingham Palace says amid reports of 'emergency meeting'

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

3
Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

00:43
4
The two fatalities of the crash on SH1 at Bankside were the occupants of the campervan.

Two dead after tourist campervan crosses centre line on Canterbury road and hits ute coming other way

00:24
5
The superstar opens up about her new music and how she looks back on her younger self in an interview on Seven Sharp tonight.

'I am Ella, also known as Lorde, and I will be chatting to Toni on Seven Sharp tonight'


01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.

00:50
Health Minister Johnathan Coleman says cases of mental health issues are rising and more needs to be done.

More funding for mental health coming in Budget as Health Minister acknowledges 'more needs to be done'

Jonathan Coleman is promising big changes to the way mental health is dealt with.

04:26
1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the presidential election runoff.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ