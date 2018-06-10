'There's no other reason to go into politics' - new MP entering Parliament want to 'make a difference'

New MP Dan Bidois wants to make a difference in Parliament, he said after winning the Northcote seat in yesterday's by-election.

On TVNZ1's Q+A, Mr Bidois acknowledged Labour candidate Shanan Halbert and his party, saying "they put a really strong campaign together".

He said he was "humbled" by the turn out by voters.

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch asked if he was disappointed in the margin between himself and Mr Halbert in the safe National seat.

Of the 19,900 votes cast, Mr Bidois received 10,147 and Mr Halbert received 8,785, putting just 1,362 between them.

"It's not a safe National seat; it's a seat where you have to work hard,” Mr Bidois said.

He said he decided to pursue a career in politics because he has "always wanted to give back".