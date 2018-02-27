'There's no accountability' – tyre disposal industry furious after huge fire at illegal tyre dump

A fire at an illegal tyre dump in North Canterbury has provoked anger from locals, and those in the tyre industry, who say not enough is being done to stop the hazard.

Around 500 tyres were left burning overnight in Amberley, threatening the local water supply and spilling toxic fumes into the air.

The man responsible for this dump has been evicted, but others in the tyre disposal industry say its retailers who are feeding the problem.

"There's no accountability at present and until there's accountability among the tyre collectors and the retailers it won't change," Daryl Shackleton of Tyre Collection Services said.

Residents who were close to the potentially damaging blaze agree something needs to be done.

"We stake our reputation as a nation that we're clean and green and I think it's really important that we back that up with proper legislation," Angela Clifford told 1 NEWS.