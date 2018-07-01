 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'There's never a simple magic bullet' - Sir Peter Gluckman talks meth testing, concerns over previous government

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Outgoing Chief Science Advisor Sir Peter Gluckman says concerns were raised over meth testing with the previous government. 

Sir Peter spoke to Q+A’s Corin Dann about his damning report and his concerns with the previous government.
Source: Q+A

"The Prime Minister's office had said to me, 'Was it worth us looking at?' We had a discussion about it, and then a few weeks later, they came back and said, actually, this was probably in 2015 or 2016 – I can’t remember exactly when – they said, 'Look, we understand Ministry's working on it through Standards New Zealand,' Sir Peter told Q+A's Corin Dann.

"And we had many other things on our plate. I have an office of two people and myself, so we moved on, were focused on water and social investment."

When Sir Peter was asked by Dann if he was "frustrated" over his advice and recommendations being ignored by the National-led government over the years, he responded, "Yes and no".

"What we can do is provide the evidence as we have it – and it's not always black and white – but we can provide the evidence. But ultimately, in a democracy, the values-based decision-making of the public and public opinion of the political contract, I guess, ultimately must take the evidence into account. Doesn's mean they have to follow it," he said.

"There's never a simple magic bullet. And then we can explain what are the implications of the options. But in the end, policy-making is about making choices which affect different stakeholders in different ways. That’s the job of the political process."

To hear the rest of the discussion, click the video above.
 

Related

Politics

Health

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
The prime minister discussed the families package, which came into effect today.

'I’m going to sit here with my human hot water bottle' - Jacinda Ardern promotes Families Package while holding baby Neve

2

Government release eligibility calculator as Families Package kicks in


06:49
3
Corin Dann is with our panel Dr Bryce Edwards, Dr Wayne Mapp and Laura O’Connell Rapira.

Wellington transgender woman denied membership at female gym speaks to Q+A


4
Missing teenager Larissa Beilby

Man charged over body of teen girl found in barrel in Australia

5
Rain (file picture).

Heavy rain, strong wind and thunderstorms forecast to hit parts of New Zealand

00:29
Two crashes in the North Island overnight have claimed the lives of three people.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.

00:31
Police were called to a Woodend house on Thursday following a serious assault.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

No further details will be released until the identity of the person has been confirmed.

01:41
The tax comes into force on Sunday, with the revenue earmarked to improve Auckland’s roads and public transport.

Auckland regional fuel tax likely to see prices increased for a range of products as costs passed on

Operators of off-road machinery also have to pay the surcharge and say it's not fair.

A further 257,000 cars with Takata airbags are also subject to recall but aren't as urgent as the first lot.

Potentially dangerous airbags in twice as many NZ cars as first thought

The airbags have the potential to deploy with explosive force, and have killed 23 people overseas.

00:59

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

Those voicing the views of business are few and far between in the Labour caucus, writes out columnist.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 