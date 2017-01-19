'There's a lot of violence within the jail' - holiday in paradise now anything but for Kiwi fighting drug charge in Bali

The man providing legal advice to New Zealander Myra Williams, facing drug charges after bringing methamphetamine into Bali, says her short holiday in paradise is now anything but.

Ms Williams, aged 27, admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian island in August, but says it was only to feed her own habit.

Formerly of Taupo and now Melbourne, Ms Williams is said to have been carrying 0.43g of meth.

Tauranga based defence lawyer Craig Tuck believes she should be treated as a drug user who needs help rather than a drug importer who needs punishment.

"She'd been on a bender for some time and that was a residual amount on her person which she's accepted to the authorities," he told 1 NEWS.

Mr Tuck described Kerobokan Prison as a "potentially dangerous place".

"Yesterday there was another stabbing, there's a lot of violence within the jail from time to time," he said.

Ms Williams came to the attention of police in August after behaving erratically upon landing in Bali, appearing paranoid and asking to go back to Australia.

The most serious of the three charges against her is importation, with a guilty finding meaning a jail term of between five and 15 years.