 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'There's a lot of violence within the jail' - holiday in paradise now anything but for Kiwi fighting drug charge in Bali

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The man providing legal advice to New Zealander Myra Williams, facing drug charges after bringing methamphetamine into Bali, says her short holiday in paradise is now anything but.

Ms Williams, aged 27, admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian island in August, but says it was only to feed her own habit.

Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.
Source: 1 NEWS

Formerly of Taupo and now Melbourne, Ms Williams is said to have been carrying 0.43g of meth.

Tauranga based defence lawyer Craig Tuck believes she should be treated as a drug user who needs help rather than a drug importer who needs punishment. 

"She'd been on a bender for some time and that was a residual amount on her person which she's accepted to the authorities," he told 1 NEWS.

Mr Tuck described Kerobokan Prison as a "potentially dangerous place".

"Yesterday there was another stabbing, there's a lot of violence within the jail from time to time," he said.

Ms Williams came to the attention of police in August after behaving erratically upon landing in Bali, appearing paranoid and asking to go back to Australia.

The most serious of the three charges against her is importation, with a guilty finding meaning a jail term of between five and 15 years.

Ms Williams will be back in court at the end of the month.

Related

Asia

00:20
The 27-year-old was reportedly found with less than one gram of meth at Denpasar Airport.

Taupo woman Myra Williams arrested over drugs at Bali airport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon withdraws from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

00:13
2
The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

00:12
3
A mother in South Africa was filmed strangely trying to slide out of a room to avoid waking her sleeping baby.

Watch: Desperate mum's 'reverse leopard crawl' out of sleeping baby's room watched by millions

00:25
4
Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

00:38
5
To commemorate Barack Obama’s final day in office Ellen DeGeneres shared her favourite moments with the President and first lady.

Watch: 'I'm a legally married woman because of him' - Ellen thanks Obama for 'changing her life'

02:12
Community leaders say it was culturally inappropriate for those in the Christmas Eve crash to fundraise afterwards.

Bus crash tragedy sparks calls for Tongan tour parties to better plan fundraising trips to NZ

Community leaders say it was culturally inappropriate for those in the Christmas Eve crash to fundraise afterwards.

01:50
Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.

Kiwi who entered Bali with methamphatamine had 'been on a bender for some time'

Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.

02:24
The so called weather bomb has caused plenty of problems for residents and tourists.

Rivers pushed to breaking point, power cut and roads hit by slips as summer storm smashes regions

The so called weather bomb has caused plenty of problems for residents and tourists.

00:20
Jim Allen's concrete mural has been a feature of 61 Molesworth St since it opened in 1965.

'Significant' Wellington mural to be saved from quake-hit Molesworth St building

Sculptor Jim Allen's concrete mural has wowed visitors to 61 Molesworth St since 1965.

00:33
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

A visitor from Australia had her camera rolling as the plane touched down.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ