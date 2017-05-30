 

'There's a huge black market' – South Auckland dairy owners regularly offered stolen cigarettes and food

Black marketeers will be the target of a new police campaign pushing the message that trading in stolen goods is illegal, amid claims small business owners are stocking their shelves with cigarettes and tinned food stolen from other businesses.

A relative of an Auckland dairy owner says the profits from stolen cigarettes are five times higher than if purchased from a wholesaler.
Smash and grabs are now all too familiar, leaving staff traumatised and thieves with vast quantities of cigarettes that police say are bound for the black market.

"There are a lot of cigarettes being stolen and they have to be sold, onsold again, to make a profit," said Inspector Dave Glossop of Auckland Police. 

That has sparked concern that criminals are drawing small businesses into their web.

Police know shop owners are being offered cut price stolen cigarettes but aren't sure whether they've bought any.  

"We want to be able to shut down any rogue elements. I'm hoping at the end of the day everybody's doing the right thing, but it only takes one bad apple," Mr Glossop said.

It's close to impossible to make money without smokes 'cause most of the people who come to dairy shops, they do buy smokes"
Sam, nephew of South Auckland dairy owner
Sam, nephew of South Auckland dairy owner

But one South Auckland dairy owner's nephew, Sam, claims approaches from those looking to onsell stolen goods is a big talking point in the area.  

"This is going to be a serious problem. Police and every person is at the tip, but there's a huge market underneath that, a kind of black market," Sam said.

It's a market that tempts shop owners, he says, with profits up to five times higher than on cigarettes from a wholesaler. 

"It's close to impossible to make money without smokes 'cause most of the people who come to dairy shops, they do buy smokes," Sam said.

The Retailers' Association hasn't heard of small business owners stocking up from the black market and says it would be very surprised if the practice is widespread. 

But Sam claims there's a lot on offer illegally, including canned meat, tinned fish and chewing gum.  

"They can get it for really cheap so they kind of fall into that kind of greedy circle, a vicious cycle," he said.

It's a cycle police are now looking to break with a new campaign cracking down on everyone who profits from shop robberies.  

